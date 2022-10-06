Connect with us
The Road to AAPEX Ep. 3: You Wouldn’t Believe Who and What You’ll See on Route 66

Christian Hinton

on

It’s the stuff road trips are made of–the unexpected, the interesting and even the bizarre. They’re the roadside detours that are so intriguing you can’t help but pull the car over and soak it all in. Luckily, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham was running well. Babcox Media’s ASE-certified technician Joe Keene fixed it up with high-quality components from the aftermarket for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX.

So well, in fact, that Keene had a chance to revel in the Route 66 sights and sounds and meet a few unlikely friends along the way–from a pair of famous brothers to a former president and a few of the unsung heroes that are today’s keepers of Route 66’s glory days. On the drive, Keene reflects on a few of the additional aftermarket component improvements he made to the Caddy before leaving Akron.

But is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true. Watch the episode to find out what happens.

Need to catch up? Click below to watch the first two episodes of The Road To AAPEX.

The Road to AAPEX Ep. 3: You Wouldn't Believe Who and What You'll See on Route 66

