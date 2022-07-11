Connect with us

News

Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming Drive Expo

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

DRIVE is thrilled to announce Babcox Media will be the Official Media Sponsor of DRIVE’s EXPO this summer. This four-day industry event will take place August 25-28 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This alliance brings together the largest coaching and management training company in North America, DRIVE, with the automotive aftermarket industry leader in digital and print media platforms across all verticals, Babcox Media, with its participating brands including ShopOwner, BodyShop Business, Tire Review and Fleet Equipment.

The upcoming DRIVE EXPO will showcase hands-on management training sessions, presentations by industry leaders, exhibitions and multiple networking events for attendees – all tailored solely to today’s shop owner. Babcox Media will be an important part of this event, orchestrating presentations by Babcox editors plus participating on the EXPO floor, and also creating an exclusive series of newsletters to be distributed each day of the EXPO.

Advertisement

“We feel this partnership with Babcox is a crucial element of the overall EXPO experience for all our shop owner attendees,” says David Saline, Vice President of Sales and Service for DRIVE. “The participation of Babcox Media will only enhance the experience of all attendees. We’ve been working with the folks at Babcox for many years now and we know this will only further the already close working relationship we have with their group.”

“Today’s shops are powered by ideas and information,” said Andrew Markel, Director of Technical Content for Babcox Media. “We are excited by the partnership with DRIVE. This four-day event gives shop owners not only the ideas and tools to make incremental gains in their daily operations, but the power to reinvent and invigorate their businesses.”

Advertisement

For more information, visit the Drive Expo website.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Gopuff partners with Openbay

News: Bridgestone Donates in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America

News: Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

News: USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

Advertisement

on

Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming Drive Expo

on

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

on

Yokohama Tire Announces Tire Tips Video Series

on

Toco Warranty Partners with Openbay to offer Openbay+
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1
Pomp’s-Tire-Service-Announces-Acquisition-Whalen-Tires Pomp’s-Tire-Service-Announces-Acquisition-Whalen-Tires

News

Pomp’s Tire Service Announces Acquisition of Whalen Tires
AAPEX-Awards AAPEX-Awards

News

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent
Connect
Tire Review Magazine