 RNR Tire Express Named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

The RNR team is celebrating 10-plus years being named to the Franchise 500 list.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

RNR Tire Express was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, a comprehensive franchise ranking. RNR ranked at 170 for its performance in key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

Entrepreneur also announced 2023 as their inaugural Franchise 500 Hall of Fame feature, recognizing those that have ranked in the Franchise 500 a minimum of 25 consecutive years. The RNR team was also mentioned in that feature this year as a member of the Consecutive Club, celebrating the 10-plus consecutive years that the franchise has been on the list, the company said.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. RNR said its position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise, its growing clout in the automotive retail space and the continued popularity of the unique value and affordability it offers consumers at each of the brand’s 180 nationwide locations.

