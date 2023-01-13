 RNR Tire Express Announces Six New Chicago Locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

RNR Tire Express Announces Six New Chicago Locations

Expansion and acquisitions continue RNR Tire Express' growth strategy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced the finalization of a new multi-unit deal for six franchise locations in Chicago.

Related Articles

John Abraham, the franchisee responsible for this latest deal, has called Chicago home for over 40 years. During this time, he’s built a successful career within the healthcare industry.

“You might think car manufacturers would have the safest, most performance-ready tires on any new vehicle coming out of the warehouse, but for a variety of reasons, that’s rarely the case,” said Abraham. “That’s what makes RNR Tire Express stand out so much as a concept. It affords anyone the opportunity to equip their vehicle with the latest and greatest in tire capabilities. Helping families and individuals to prioritize their own safety and style.”

The first location is anticipated to arrive in Melrose Park this fall, with the second and third expected in Waukegan and Aurora, respectively. Site selection is still underway for the remaining three franchise locations.

You May Also Like

Maxxis Eyes Up series
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry
Bridgestone Recall 1400
News

Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Jeremy Wurst will serve as Sales Director for The Northeast United States. According to Atturo, Wurst

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Atturo Tire's United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Jeremy Wurst will serve as Sales Director for The Northeast United States. According to Atturo, Wurst is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in sales.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023

Yokohama’s acquisition of Trelleborg is subject to review by competition law authorities of each country and region.

By Madeleine Winer
Group Touchette Appoints New VP of Strategic Affairs & Growth

Previously, Mougios spent 30 years with Michelin, most recently as its director for Michelin Canada.

By Madeleine Winer
Group-Touchette-Mougios
Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA. Related Articles – SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards – Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires Unveiled

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. Related Articles – Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing – Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets – Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre’s

By Madeleine Winer
Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall
Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for Vintage Vehicles

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain X, XWX, Pilote X, XVS, TRX, MXV, XAS, TB 15, XDX, ZX, VHC, TB 5, XM+ and PB 20 specialty tires, sold for use on certain vintage and antique vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Recall 1400
TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to Headline California Tire Dealer Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California. Related Articles – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ – Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires – Omni United Announces EV Strategy

By Madeleine Winer
CTDA Luncheon 2023
Falken Ends Partnership with Formula Drift

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series. Related Articles – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update – Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers – Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of

By Madeleine Winer
Falken Tire formula drift