News

RNR Tire Express Awarded At Rent-to-Own Conference

Madeleine Winer

Team members of RNR Tire Express were honored at the 2022 Rent-to-Own (RTO) Hall of Honor Inductees ceremony at the RTO World 2022 National Tradeshow & Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cohosted by Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) and The Rental Industry Buying Group (TRIB), the yearly event is meant to bring together some of the leading brands, innovators and individuals within the rent-to-own space.

The RNR Tire Express team members honored at the ceremony include:

  • Tracy Cintron, franchise director for RNR Tire Express, who took home the APRO Steve Kruse Award in recognition of her lifelong service and commitment to the RTO industry.
  • Candice Hill, an RNR Tire Express franchisee out of Springdale, Arkansas, and the President of the Arkansas Rental Dealers Association, won State Association of the Year for her work to advance the industry within her home state.
  • Adam Sutton, president of RNR Tire Express, was named 2022’s APRO Rental Dealer of the Year. Adam was honored for his work to expand the boundaries of rent-to-own and aid in growing RNR Tire Express as well as serving as a mentor for emerging industry names and concepts over the years, RNR Tire Express said.

RNR Tire Express says the growth of the multi-billion-dollar rent-to-own industry is largely dependent on the progress of the brands that exist within it. RNR Tire Express has more than 170 locations across 27 states.

