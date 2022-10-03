RNR Tire Express Awarded At Rent-to-Own Conference

Team members of RNR Tire Express were honored at the 2022 Rent-to-Own (RTO) Hall of Honor Inductees ceremony at the RTO World 2022 National Tradeshow & Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cohosted by Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) and The Rental Industry Buying Group (TRIB), the yearly event is meant to bring together some of the leading brands, innovators and individuals within the rent-to-own space.

