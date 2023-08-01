 Hercules Tires Unveils Renewed Raptis Tire Series

Hercules Tires Unveils Renewed Raptis Tire Series

The company said these tires represent a significant advancement in performance and technology over the predecessor.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
mustang raptis tires

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company announced the launch of its renewed Raptis series, featuring the Raptis R-T6 and Raptis R-T6X. The company said these additions succeed the previous Raptis R-T5 and offer two product lines with a range of options.

“We are excited to introduce the Raptis R-T6 and Raptis R-T6X to the market. These tires represent a significant advancement in performance and technology over the predecessor,” said Steven Liu, vice president of product development at Hercules Tires.

Hercules said features and advancements in the Raptis R-T6 and Raptis R-T6X include: 

  • Increased tire life;
  • Dry grip performance;
  • Improved traction;
  • Braking control;
  • Better handling;
  • Stylish design. 

Hercules’ Raptis R-T6 has a traction grading of 500 AA A UTQG rating and accommodates rim diameters from 16 to 20 in. For Crossover CUVs, the Raptis T-6X features a 600 A A UTQG rating and compatibility with rim diameters of 19 to 20 in.

The Raptis series is backed by the Hercules performance promise warranty, offering up to 60,000 miles of treadwear coverage, road hazard protection, “Trust our Ride” 45-day trial and a protection policy for workmanship and materials. 

