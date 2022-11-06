RNR Tire Express Lands on Franchise Times’ Top 500 List

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced that it claimed a spot on 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 listing at number 237.

Franchise Times uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents to rank the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States. RNR says companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters in the United States or at least 10% of their total units in the country to qualify for the listing. Franchisees must also own at least 10% of the company’s total units.

RNR states that this ranking is a result of continuous growth efforts. This includes signing three franchise agreements for eight new franchise locations, bringing the total number of units in operation to 173 across 27 states, the company says.