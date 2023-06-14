RNR to Send a Family on a Disney Adventure this Father’s Day

RNR Tire Express is celebrating Father’s Day this year by sending one deserving dad and his family on an Indiana Jones style, all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland in California, where they’ll enjoy full park access, three nights of hotel accommodations and more.

All 184 RNR Tire Express franchise locations across the country will be taking part in the search for this year’s giveaway winner, making it one of the brand’s most extensive national campaigns to date. In order to submit a nomination, visit the Father’s Day Epic Adventure Giveaway website, where RNR said its team will be taking submissions until midnight on Saturday, June 17, with the grand prize recipient being named the following day.

“We understand the importance of strong and dedicated fathers in our communities who tirelessly provide love, support, and guidance to their families,” said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. “So, it’s an honor to recognize remarkable individuals and express gratitude for their unwavering commitment through this annual giveback effort.”