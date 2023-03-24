 RNR Tire Express Awards First Lifetime Achievement Award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

RNR Tire Express Awards First Lifetime Achievement Award

At its recent franchise conference, RNR Tire Express awarded one of its longest-serving franchisees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

RNR Tire Express concluded its 20th annual franchise conference in Orlando, where it honored a franchisee with its first Lifetime Achievement Award.

Related Articles

With nearly 300 in attendance, it’s here that franchisees, store managers, corporate team members, operators and vendors converged for the chance to discuss the franchise experience, and the impact they’ve had on communities nationwide.

Tony Raffo, an RNR franchisee with 24 locations across the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. A franchisee since 2004, Raffo was amongst the first franchise partners to join the company following its launch in 2000. Today, he continues to expand his business under the RNR franchise with plans to add three more stores in 2023.

“I can think of few moments more humbling or memorable in my nearly two decades with the franchise than this,” Raffo said. “RNR gave me the chance to pursue the entrepreneurial lifestyle I’d always wanted, with a business model that allowed me to reach greater depths of success than I ever anticipated could be reached.”

“Tony has been a pioneer in the RNR franchise, exemplifying the commitment to community and customers that we’ve built our entire culture around,” said Larry Sutton, founder/CEO of RNR Tire Express. “His role in helping advance the brand across the country, as well as his ability to provide guidance to new and existing franchisees, make him an integral part of our development and, above all else, the deserving recipient for such an award.”

The yearly gathering affords the RNR corporate team the opportunity to recognize the milestones, developments and growth achieved by franchisees throughout the system. Other honors awarded at the conference this year included Franchisee of the Year, Faye Sutton Woman of the Year and Rookie of the Year, to name a few, RNR Tire Express said.

You May Also Like

Kyle-Hardy-AutoCare
Drivers-Edge
TIA-Training
Big-O-Sevierville
News

Nominations Open for 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame

The annual Tire Industry Hall of Fame ceremony recognizes folks for achievements in the industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Roy Littlefield TIA

The Tire Industry Association has opened nominations for the 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame. Nomination forms can be found here. Forms must be received by Friday, June 23.

TIA says the hall of fame recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses in the tire community. The award is open to all individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders. Hall of fame membership may be awarded posthumously.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres on Track to Complete Sale of its Russia Manufacturing Plant

The company is expected to be paid $302.30 million for its Russian operations.

By Madeleine Winer
Nokian_Tyres_HQ
Federal Bill Introduced in Hopes to Stop California’s Gas-, Diesel-Powered Vehicle Ban

If approved, H.R 1435 would prevent the EPA from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect.

By Christian Hinton
Legislation
Trelleborg Wheel Systems Launches ‘My TWS Hub’

Trelleborg’s new full-feature B2B dealers’ portal launched March 13.

By Christian Hinton
My-TWS-Hub
Nokian Tyres Holds Bracket-Style Pothole Challenge

Nokian Tyres invites drivers to vote in a competition for the worst roads in America.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Pothole

Other Posts

Standard Motor Products Has Introduced 276 New Part Numbers This Year

New parts are for electric, hybrid, gasoline and diesel vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
SMP-New-Parts
Blackhawk Tire Wins OK Tire’s Vendor of the Year Award

OK Tire presented Blackhawk with this award during its 70th anniversary celebration.

By Christian Hinton
OK-Tire-Blackhawk-award
Maxxis to Supply OE Tires for the BMW 1 Series in Europe

Maxxis will supply BMW Group with tires in size 225/40R18 92Y XL HP5.

By Christian Hinton
BMW Maxxis OE
TIA Supports Right to Repair in Maryland

The Tire Industry Association testified in Maryland before the House Economic Matters Committee on House Bill 1193.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair