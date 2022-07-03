RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day

RNR Tire Express announced open nominations for their 2022 Father’s Day giveaway early last month. In the weeks since, over 10,000 submissions were sent in from families all throughout the country – each sharing personal details of the sacrifices and commitments made by their fathers every single day, the company says.

This year’s prize is a 1995 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, inspired by and customized to match the original Jurassic Park film franchise. Complete with a brand-new set of Candy Apple Red Fuel Forged Wheels in Nitto Mud Grappler Tires, a 4-in. Lift Kit and a custom Jurassic Park paint job, the company says the Jeep is a one-of-a-kind model.

Chris Festo of Archer, Florida was selected as the winner and recipient of this year’s giveaway. Together, his family and friends joined the RNR team at the company’s Leesburg location to surprise Chris with the gift.