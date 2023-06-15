Federal Right to Repair Legislation Receives Landslide of Support

Auto Care Association, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, CAR Coalition and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which they said will ensure choice, fairness and safety in the vehicle repair market. Originally introduced by the bipartisan team of Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL), Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members signed on quickly in support of the REPAIR Act in April.

In May, an additional 16 members of Congress have now signed on to the REPAIR Act, bringing the total to 28 supporters of the driver’s right to choose where they get their vehicle maintained and repaired.

Bipartisan support of the bill continues to grow. The REPAIR Act is the only bill that addresses vehicle maintenance and repair restrictions, including heavy-duty vehicles the US economy depends on for freight transport.