 Federal Right to Repair Legislation Receives Landslide of Support

News

Auto industry groups applaud bipartisan support for vehicle Right to Repair legislation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

Auto Care Association, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, CAR Coalition and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which they said will ensure choice, fairness and safety in the vehicle repair market. Originally introduced by the bipartisan team of Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL), Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members signed on quickly in support of the REPAIR Act in April.

In May, an additional 16 members of Congress have now signed on to the REPAIR Act, bringing the total to 28 supporters of the driver’s right to choose where they get their vehicle maintained and repaired.

Bipartisan support of the bill continues to grow. The REPAIR Act is the only bill that addresses vehicle maintenance and repair restrictions, including heavy-duty vehicles the US economy depends on for freight transport.

News

Yokohama Tires To Come OE on New Mazda CX-90

Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar tires are coming factory-equipped on Mazda’s new Mazda CX-90.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Geolander-BMW

The Yokohama Rubber Co., will supply its Geolandar X-CV tires as original equipment (OE) to Mazda Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new crossover SUV, the Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 is being fitted with 265/55R19 109V size tires.

The Mazda CX-90 represents Mazda's new flagship model, and it will be launched primarily in North America. Based on the “For the Voyage of your Life” concept, Mazda said the CX-90 offers comfort, functionality and safety performance.

Read Full Article

BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

BendPak announced a new headquarters in Agoura Hills, California, for enhanced operations.

By Christian Hinton
Bendpak-new-HQ-
Giti Tire to Add Popular Sizes at South Carolina Plant

Giti will focus on manufacturing key sizes for its Maxtour LX and Adventuro HT and ATX lines in its Richburg plant.

By Madeleine Winer
GIF Giti Tire manufacturing Richburg
Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel’s latest software release expands diagnostic coverage for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-ultra
TIA Offers First Farm Tire Service Class in Four Years

TIA will offer specialized training for farm tire technicians in Iowa.

By Christian Hinton
FTS-May-2023_ConstCont

BendPak Completes East Coast Expansion

BendPak expanded its Alabama campus with a new 90,000-square-foot logistics center.

By Christian Hinton
BendPak-Alabama
Monro Announces Retirement of ‘Mr. Tire,’ Joe Tomarchio

Joseph Tomarchio, Jr., Monro’s special advisor for acquisitions, is retiring after a long industry career.

By Christian Hinton
JOE-TOMARCHIO-Retirement-from-Monro
Hunter Engineering Participates in West Africa Automotive Show

Hunter was among the more than 150 exhibitors taking part in the show in Lagos, Nigeria.

By Christian Hinton
West-Africa-Automotive-Show
ATD Honored with the 2023 Seal Business Sustainability Award

American Tire Distributors said it was awarded the Seal Award for its tire recycling initiatives.

By Christian Hinton
Seal-Award-