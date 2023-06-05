Auto Care Association Gives Update on Mass. Right-to-Repair Law

The Auto Care Association’s President and CEO Bill Hanvey issued a statement around the right to repair law in Massachusetts, which is currently held up in court. However, the state’s Attorney General said the state would start enforcing it come June 1.

After Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly voted for their access to their vehicle data in November 2020, a group of automakers called the Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a lawsuit looking to black the law from going into effect. Since then, the law has been held up in court.

Hanvey issues the folling update below:

“The Judge in Massachusetts denied the Alliance’s request for an injunction holding that the Data Access Law remains in effect,” Hanvey said. “The next step will be for the Attorney General to issue the telematics system notice required by the Data Access Law.

“Unfortunately, the court refused to provide an estimate of when he may issue a final decision in the case but indicated that a decision is not imminent. We are encouraged that the Judge denied the Alliance’s request for an injunction and that the Attorney General’s office will move forward by issuing the notice specified in the law.

“Without choice and independence guaranteed by the Data Access Law, there will be harmful effects on the motoring public, including being forced to pay more for repairs. We continue to encourage the Court to make a final decision,” Hanvey said.