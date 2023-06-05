 Auto Care Association Gives Update on Mass. Right-to-Repair Law

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Auto Care Association Gives Update on Mass. Right-to-Repair Law

Auto Care Association gave an update on the Massachusetts Right to Repair Law.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The Auto Care Association’s President and CEO Bill Hanvey issued a statement around the right to repair law in Massachusetts, which is currently held up in court. However, the state’s Attorney General said the state would start enforcing it come June 1.

Related Articles

After Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly voted for their access to their vehicle data in November 2020, a group of automakers called the Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a lawsuit looking to black the law from going into effect. Since then, the law has been held up in court.

Hanvey issues the folling update below:

“The Judge in Massachusetts denied the Alliance’s request for an injunction holding that the Data Access Law remains in effect,” Hanvey said. “The next step will be for the Attorney General to issue the telematics system notice required by the Data Access Law.

“Unfortunately, the court refused to provide an estimate of when he may issue a final decision in the case but indicated that a decision is not imminent. We are encouraged that the Judge denied the Alliance’s request for an injunction and that the Attorney General’s office will move forward by issuing the notice specified in the law.

“Without choice and independence guaranteed by the Data Access Law, there will be harmful effects on the motoring public, including being forced to pay more for repairs. We continue to encourage the Court to make a final decision,” Hanvey said.

You May Also Like

Kenda Tire USA logo 2023
MAXAM MS925
Nokian-tyres-dayton
Yokohama-stage-fest
News

Bartec USA Adds to Field Service Team

Bartec USA appointed Cody Rainwater to its field service team for the southwestern region.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Cody-Rainwater

Bartec USA has expanded its field service team with the hiring of Cody Rainwater for the southwestern region.

"We are pleased to have Cody join our field service team, where he will be supporting distributors and end-user customers alike throughout the southwest and west coast," said Ed Jones, director of sales. "Having direct employees helps to make sure our customers are getting the support and focus they need to properly service TPMS."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel has unveiled the MaxiFlash XLink, a programming, communication and remote expert device.

By Christian Hinton
Autel
Bridgestone Adds Sustainable Materials to Indy 500 Tires

Bridgestone incorporated products made from recycled plastic shopping bags and other packaging into its Indy 500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone-INDY500
AAPEX Announces Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Johnson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the AAPEX Keynote Session in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Signs MOU with Kumho Petrochemical

Kumho Petrochemical will provide Hankook with eco-friendly rubber to produce more sustainable tires.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Eco

Other Posts

Toyo Tire Converts CO2 into Key Tire Component

Toyo Tire developed a process to convert CO2 to butadiene, advancing sustainable tire materials.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tires Ag
ATD Launches Third Annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

Through this third annual campaign, ATD says it is striving to exceed last year’s donation of $1.5 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

By Christian Hinton
Veterans-ATD-stock
Ford Gives Hankook Tire China Plants Supplier Award

Hankook Tire’s Jiangsu Plant and Chongqing Plant won Ford Motor Company’s Q1 Supplier Medal.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Petlas Tire Products on Display at the Transport Logistic Fair

Petlas Tire focused on showcasing tires in the bus and truck segments.

By Christian Hinton
Petlas-tire-fair