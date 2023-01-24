MEMA Announces New Structure and Brand

MEMA presented its new brand and business structure at a virtual member town hall. The company said it will now operate under one umbrella organization with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers.

Over the decades, MEMA’s influence expanded as the industry evolved, establishing four divisions: the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Associations (AASA), Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), Motor Equipment Remanufacturing Association (MERA), and Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA). The new structure will create a more unified organization that can better serve and represent constituents by convening all members under just two groups.

“Rapid changes are impacting our industry. It was the right time to rethink our strategy to better address member needs,” said Bill Long, MEMA president and CEO. “Our member companies have more in common today than ever before. We will provide more effective programming and agility to react to industry changes by streamlining the organizational structure.”

Working with Gyro Creative, a Detroit branding agency, MEMA leadership went through a months-long review of its branding and value proposition, as well as member surveys and competitive analysis.

“No other organization can compare with MEMA’s longevity, respect, depth of knowledge, and commitment to the vehicle supplier industry,” said Long, who adds that MEMA’s mission, vision, and dedication to its members and the automotive and commercial vehicle industry have not changed.