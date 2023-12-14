 Repairify, Autel Highlight Upcoming Partnership Releases

Repairify and Autel say they have partnered to enhance efficiency of repair shop workflow by integrating services together.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Repairify---Autel-1400

Repairify and Autel U.S. highlighted recent key partnership advances made in 2023 and announced initiatives for 2024. First, Repairify and Autel said they enhanced the efficiency of the collision and glass repair shop workflow and documentation process by integrating Repairify’s remote services and OEM tool scans into the Autel Remote Expert platform. This integration, now available on Autel MaxiSYS Ultra series tablets and MaxiFlash XLink standalone communication devices, increases efficiency by reducing the number of in-shop tools needed to support vehicle diagnostics, calibrations and programming events, the companies said.

This past summer, Repairify and Autel also launched adasThink for Autel users, which provided collision and glass shops with pre-repair insights into required vehicle calibrations (based on scan findings).

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify said they have the following planned releases:

  • asTech insights, which will provide shops with vehicle-specific AI-driven repair recommendations based on the Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) identified during the pre-repair scan;
  • Repairify remote service expansion, which will make dynamic and static calibrations available through the Remote Expert Platform;
  • New next-generation Repairify calibration rigs, manufactured by Autel, for in-shop and mobile-express providers.

Legislation
News

