 Autel’s TS900 TPMS Tool

Video

Beyond TPMS, the Autel TS900 shines as a full-service and maintenance tool. Sponsored by Autel.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Beyond TPMS, the Autel TS900 shines as a full-service and maintenance tool. Sponsored by Autel.

Garage Studio

Why You Shouldn’t Call Winter Tires ‘Snow Tires’

Winter tires are designed to handle more than just snowy winter conditions. The term ‘snow tire’ doesn’t tell the whole story.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
It's time to equip your customer’s vehicle with proper tires to stay safe on winter weather roads. Don't be fooled, though – winter tires aren't just for snow. They're engineered to perform whenever temps drop below 44 degrees Fahrenheit. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk more about winter tires and how they are designed to handle more than just snowy winter conditions.

Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

By David Sickels
SEMA Trade Show to Go: See the Latest Bartec Technology

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway introduced a suite of tools at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Tire Review Staff
Honesty is the Best Policy for Shop Growth

As a shop owner, you must identify and eliminate any dishonest behaviors that seep into your operations.

By Christian Hinton
What is Your Shop’s Value of Time?

How you can safeguard the crucial resource of time from the many eager thieves who want to steal it from you.

By Christian Hinton
TPMS Suppliers See Progress from Tool Update Campaign

The impetus to start the campaign came as many TPMS tool suppliers saw an increase of calls to their tech help lines.

By Madeleine Winer
Maximizing Motorcycle Safety and Performance with TPMS

While TPMS has been mandated for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and other countries, motorcycles are not yet a part of this legislation.

By Yanick Leduc
Say Goodbye to Brake Noise Comebacks

To understand where brake noise comes from, it’s essential to grasp the mechanics of brake noise.

By Christian Hinton
ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

By Christian Hinton
