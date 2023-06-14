Repairify Announces All-In-One Solution for Diagnostics & More

Repairify announced the upcoming release of its new asTech All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming.

The company said the tool is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that’s enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

“The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned.”