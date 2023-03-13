 Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Autel said Repairify will provide remote diagnostics, calibrations and services.

Christian Hinton
Autel Repairify collaboration

Repairify and Autel have announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts who are already serving the platform, the companies say.

Autel’s Remote Expert, launched in 2022, provides customers with onsite aftermarket scanning and access to remote OEM tools supported by experienced professionals, Autel says. Remote Expert is available through the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909 and MS909 EV diagnostics tablets. Remote Expert will also be expanded into Autel’s ADAS calibration systems.

Tire//Smart Announces Full Integration with Autoflow

Tire//Smart said this integration will increase shop productivity, in turn increasing profit.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tire Smart integration

Tire//Smart business ERP management system (powered by JMK) and Autoflow (formerly autotext.me) bay management system are excited to announce full integration for the automotive aftermarket. The company said the partnership will increase shop productivity, provide superior customer service and more efficiently maintain bay control in one convenient place.

