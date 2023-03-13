Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Repairify and Autel have announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts who are already serving the platform, the companies say.

Autel’s Remote Expert, launched in 2022, provides customers with onsite aftermarket scanning and access to remote OEM tools supported by experienced professionals, Autel says. Remote Expert is available through the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909 and MS909 EV diagnostics tablets. Remote Expert will also be expanded into Autel’s ADAS calibration systems.