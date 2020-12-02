Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Autel U.S. has expanded its tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) product line with the release of the Autel ITS600, which includes service functions and diagnostic features.

The ITS600 can produce detailed scan reports that even include tread depth measurement with the addition of optional accessories. The ITS600 provides the widest TPMS vehicle coverage with Autel 1-Sensor programming, Autel says.

The MaxiTPMS ITS600 is a pocket-size, lightweight, touchscreen Android tablet that performs all-known sensor activation, system diagnostics, 1-Sensor programming with 99% vehicle coverage, and sensor ID and position Relearn procedures, the company says.

The ITS600 offers new features, including three modes of rapid VIN decoding, including VINscan that identifies the vehicle make, model and year with an optical scan of the vehicle identification number on the dash. The optical scanner can also be used to record Tire DOT registration numbers. Autel says it uses its TPMS diagnose system that displays a status screen to enable technicians to immediately identify TPMS system faults on TPMS-equipped U.S., Asian, and European vehicles, and onboard instructional videos.

The tablet features the Android 9 operating system, measures just over 7

in. in length, weighs under a pound and boasts a 0.5-inch color touchscreen display for use in harsh environments, an embedded antenna for sensor activation and non-contact 1-Sensor programming, and includes a redesigned, wireless Bluetooth VCI with a flashlight, Autel says. The ITS600 can program up to 20 1-Sensors at once, and enables quick placard/TPMS threshold value resets.