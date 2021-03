Click Here to Read More

PTC says these new numbers fit some of the most popular vehicles on the road today, accounting for over 7 million applications.

The company says its preassembled units eliminate the need for specialty tools or a press. Pre-assembled steering knuckle assemblies include the knuckle assembly (E-coated); backing plate (E-coated); bearing; lock ring; wheel hub assembly with studs; and axle nut.