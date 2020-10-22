PTC Introduces New Steering Knuckle Assemblies

According to PTC , its “New Complete Steering Knuckle Assembly” program is designed to save time and reduce warranties by making problematic bearing replacement easier.

The company says its preassembled units eliminate the need for specialty tools or a press.

Pre-assembled steering knuckle assemblies include a knuckle assembly (E-coated), backing plate (E-coated), bearing, lock ring, wheel hub assembly with studs and axle nut.



PCT says these assemblies fit popular vehicles on the road today, accounting for nearly 17 million applications.