 PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers for complete strut assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

The launch included important models on the national scenario such as Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Kia Forte, in addition to brand new applications such as the Nissan Leaf and Jeep Cherokee 2021, among others.

PRT said its products are produced under strict OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“These new applications represent our continuous development [and] commitment to the North American Aftermarket. As an OEM supplier, PRT consistently strives to offer the best solutions with the same level of quality found in the OE market,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT, said. “All new items are in stock and ready to ship.”

