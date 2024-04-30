SRNA introduces new field engineer manager

Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Eduardo Chariarse to field engineer manager. According to SRNA, Chariarse has extensive experience in his field, working as a commercial truck field engineer in the tire industry for the past 21 years. Joining SRNA in 2021 as a field engineer, he has been responsible for the coordination, implementation, and reporting of tire evaluations, troubleshooting, and providing technical support to fleets, dealers and the sales team.

“Eduardo’s technical skills and vast experience in the industry will be essential for helping SRNA accomplish its objectives,” Darren Thomas, SRNA’s chief executive officer and president said. “I am confident in his abilities to take the commercial truck segment to new heights.”

“I have worked extensively with sales staff and will focus on continuing to improve technical support for the sales team,” Chariarse said. “I am looking forward to growing the department, building a more robust tire testing program, and working with my team to provide technical support to our sales team, dealers and fleets.”