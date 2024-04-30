Giti Tire Manufacturing awarded by Chester County Chamber of Commerce

Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA) received the Industry of the Year Award from the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. Among its initiatives, Giti Tire said it has been a staunch supporter of education, sponsoring the Giti Math & Science competition in collaboration with the Chester County School District since 2018.

Giti Tire has also organized farmer’s markets and participated in food drives. Additionally, the annual Formula Drift Ride Along event, featuring locally manufactured Giti tires, provides an opportunity for students and community members to experience plant tours and drift car rides.

“The community support and collaboration from Chester County has been instrumental in our success,” said Wai Yeen Phang, CEO of Giti Tire. “The Giti Tire team is deeply grateful for this award and for the future opportunities to innovate and grow together.”

At the award ceremony, representatives from Giti Tire, including Ronnie Bracey, Jeremy Dixon, Brittany Demby, Bruce Levine, Chase Reinhardt, Carole Wilbert, Kena Funderburk, and Blake Eaddy, were present to accept the honor on behalf of the company.