Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South

Point S USA is expanding its operations in Memphis, Tennessee with a new Point S regional headquarters and warehouse, which was finalized May 27, 2022.

The warehouse will increase its storage capacity by five times and provide additional space for member training and regional gatherings. After just three years in the market, Point S USA now has more than 20 dealers who use the Memphis distribution center as their primary supply point, the company says. The new larger warehouse will allow significant investment in TBR, OTR, Ag and PLT inventory. The larger tire sizes are a strong component of Point S’s business, which was limited in its previous warehousing structure, the company says.

The warehouse is expected to be completed and ready for move-in in Q4 of 2022.