Pirelli Creates Slowdown Plan for Rome Plant

Pirelli , in an effort to protect the health and safety of its workers amid the spread of the Covid-19, will reduce operations at its tire production plant in Rome, Georgia, starting March 22.

Following the slowdown, Pirelli will close the plant for one week starting March 29, to clean and sanitize the entire facility and also to respond to a lower demand of the market.

Pirelli says implementing a slower rate of production will result in a reduction in the number of employees present, ensuring the safety of those in the factory, while not interrupting supply to the company’s clients.