Pirelli Creates Slowdown Plan for Rome Plant

Pirelli, in an effort to protect the health and safety of its workers amid the spread of the Covid-19, will reduce operations at its tire production plant in Rome, Georgia, starting March 22.

Pirelli Responds to Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Italy Plant

Following the slowdown, Pirelli will close the plant for one week starting March 29, to clean and sanitize the entire facility and also to respond to a lower demand of the market.

Pirelli says implementing a slower rate of production will result in a reduction in the number of employees present, ensuring the safety of those in the factory, while not interrupting supply to the company’s clients.

