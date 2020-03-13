Pirelli has scaled back tire production at its factory in northern Italy after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Click Here to Read More

The Italian tiremaker said it will slow down production at its plant in Settimo Torinese to safeguard the factory’s other employees against COVID-19. It will begin a “progressive recovery in the coming days,” Pirelli said in a press release.

“This will permit the factory to operate with a very limited number of employees and guarantee maximum safety in health conditions,” Pirelli said.

In the meantime, Pirelli said it will completely sanitize the plant and work areas. Supply to its clients will continue “with a suitable level of service drawing on available stock,” the company said.

According to CNBC, Fiat Chrysler said it was temporarily halting operations at some of its Italian factories and “stepping up measures across its facilities, including intensive cleaning of all work and rest areas, to support the government’s directives to curb the spread of the infectious disease.”

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE: