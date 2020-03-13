Connect with us

News

Pirelli Responds to Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Italy Plant

on

Pirelli has scaled back tire production at its factory in northern Italy after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Italian tiremaker said it will slow down production at its plant in Settimo Torinese to safeguard the factory’s other employees against COVID-19. It will begin a “progressive recovery in the coming days,” Pirelli said in a press release.

“This will permit the factory to operate with a very limited number of employees and guarantee maximum safety in health conditions,” Pirelli said.

In the meantime, Pirelli said it will completely sanitize the plant and work areas. Supply to its clients will continue “with a suitable level of service drawing on available stock,” the company said.

According to CNBC, Fiat Chrysler said it was temporarily halting operations at some of its Italian factories and “stepping up measures across its facilities, including intensive cleaning of all work and rest areas, to support the government’s directives to curb the spread of the infectious disease.”

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Pirelli Responds to Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Italy Plant

on

TIA Postpones Lobby Day Over Coronavirus Concerns

on

Yokohama Tire’s ADVAN Apex Wins iF Design Award

on

Schrader Appoints New National Account Sales Manager
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maddenco, Inc.

Maddenco, Inc.
Contact: Jay AdamsPhone: 812-474-6245Fax: 812-474-6254
4847 E. Virginia St., Ste. G, Evansville IN 47715
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect