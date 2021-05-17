Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Touting performance and peace of mind, Pirelli debuted its new Scorpion AS Plus 3, an all-season touring tire for CUV, SUV and pickup truck applications, during a virtual launch event May 17. Developed exclusively for the North American market, the company says it is designed to provide more mileage, more comfort and more control, whether drivers are on a daily commute or long-distance journey.

Pirelli Tire LLC CEO Pietro Berardi kicked off the presentation by emphasizing the company’s focus on two priorities — its customers and its products. “Today, we are shifting gears to put a much higher focus on the need of our American customers with the Plus product lines,” he said. “The Plus product lines have been designed specifically for North America and its American customers, providing more mileage and all-season performance. Pirelli innovation drives improvements in all of our product lines. It’s embedded in our DNA. We are delivering this technology to the most important segments — crossovers, SUVs, pickups and electric vehicles.” Michael Gerowitz, Pirelli head of product marketing, region North America, explained how the Scorpion line represents innovative solutions to deliver performance and peace of mind for these vehicle owners, which now includes the newest family member — the Scorpion AS Plus 3. “Today we’re continuing to innovate and launch a new product in North America’s fastest growing segment, CUV and SUV all-season tires,” Gerowitz continued, noting that the CUV/SUV segment represents more than 30% of fitments in the all-season category, with growth being driven by 18-in. and 19-in. sizes that are emerging in the new generations of these popular vehicles.

