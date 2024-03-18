Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli revealed it will produce a complete range of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified tires for motorsport. Starting from this year, all the tires used in the FIA Formula One World Championship will be marked with the FSC logo. The company said this certifies that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

This certification, announced on Oct. 10 last year when Pirelli renewed its agreement as the Global Tire Partner of Formula 1 until at least 2027, will apply to all the tires used on track throughout the season, including pre-season testing. Pirelli was also awarded a three-star rating on the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation Program.

According to Pirelli, FSC certification joins a number of initiatives already put in place for motorsport in recent years, including: