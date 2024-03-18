 Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli said that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Pirelli revealed it will produce a complete range of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified tires for motorsport. Starting from this year, all the tires used in the FIA Formula One World Championship will be marked with the FSC logo. The company said this certifies that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

This certification, announced on Oct. 10 last year when Pirelli renewed its agreement as the Global Tire Partner of Formula 1 until at least 2027, will apply to all the tires used on track throughout the season, including pre-season testing. Pirelli was also awarded a three-star rating on the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation Program. 

According to Pirelli, FSC certification joins a number of initiatives already put in place for motorsport in recent years, including:

  • All the tires that Pirelli brings to the track during a Grand Prix weekend – used in F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy will be transformed into secondary raw materials after use, for multiple circular uses;
  • The electrical energy used to make F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy tires comes from 100% renewable certified sources; 
  • The use of ‘virtual’ design technology for all tires reduces development time and the number of physical prototypes needed, cutting down on materials used;
  • The elimination of tire warmers in Formula 1 for full wet covers, pioneered in Monaco last year, reduces the use of electrical energy;
  • More streamlined logistics, with sea freight now the preferred method of transport over air freight, cuts down on logistics emissions.

Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

Steve Werblow
By Steve Werblow
Published:
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400

Excessive wear and torque cracking down the sidewall on loader tires was a mystery for the staff at AA Quarry in Kingsville, Missouri. Following Robbie Pryor of Purcell Tire in North Kansas City, Missouri, and Gene Bryant of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, as they got to the bottom of the problem was a bit like watching Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson investigate a case. Sam Porter, lead mechanic technician at AA Quarry, called Pryor for advice.

