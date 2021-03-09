Pirelli P Zero DHE Tire is OE on Ferrari 488 GT Modificata

The Pirelli P Zero DHE has been selected as original equipment for the new Ferrari 488 GT Modificata: a limited-edition car exclusively for use during track days and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.

Pirelli’s P Zero DHE racing tires, developed by Pirelli for GT3 cars, equip the new Ferrari in 325/680-18 size at the front and 325/705-18 size at the back.

Produced in very limited numbers, the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is for customers who compete at the wheel of a Ferrari in GT championships all around the world. The 488 GT Modificata will be eligible for Club Competizioni GT events.

Pirelli says its P Zero DHE is an evolution of the previous DHD2, with modifications designed to make these tires more versatile for the wide variety of GT3 cars and drivers. Pirelli says this tire offers more consistency and reliability than its predecessor and is able to guarantee optimal performance throughout a wide variety of different circuits and conditions.