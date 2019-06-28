Products/Pirelli
June 28, 2019

Pirelli Introduces Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Pirelli-Scorpion-Verde-All-Season-Plus-II

Pirelli is updating its range of all season tires dedicated to SUVs and crossovers for the North American market with the introduction of the new Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II.

The Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II is Pirelli’s enhanced eco-friendly CUV/SUV Touring All-Season tire developed for the drivers of crossovers, sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, the company says. Part of Pirelli’s Plus line of products, the Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II is designed to better meet the needs of drivers in the North American market with a new tread compound, an optimized footprint for improved wet and dry handling and wet braking, Pirelli says.

The Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II is covered by a 65,000-mile limited tread wear warranty. The new Pirelli tire is now available in 32 sizes; the full 40 size range will be available by September.

