 Pirelli Announces Partnership with Georgia Based Non-Profit

Pirelli will support the 18-mile stretch of west Georgia’s Interstate 85, which was designed to be a proving ground for a net-zero highway testbed.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli

Pirelli North America announced a new partnership with The Ray, a non-profit based in Atlanta that has helped to develop a net-zero highway testbed on an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 85 in West Georgia, near the Pirelli factory in Rome.

Pirelli said this partnership aims to advance research and solutions in areas such as technology for road safety, circular economy, EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental and social impacts of tires and roads. As part of the non-profit’s Advisory Board, Pirelli said it will contribute to ideas around the roadways of the future.

Pirelli is investigating future projects with The Ray to further research the impact of rubber-modified asphalt, as well as the use of tire-derived aggregate for stormwater galleries. In addition, the brand is joining the multi-tiered partnership focused on tires and the circular economy – driving education, innovation, and solutions development.

“Being part of sustainability solutions that extend beyond just our product is an important part of our commitment to climate action,” said Maureen Kline, vice president, public affairs and austainability, Pirelli North America. “We know that tires are the one thing between the vehicle and the road. By working with The Ray, we can join forces to identify challenges, develop solutions and drive real change.

