Pirelli Celebrates Opening of P Zero World Dubai

P Zero World has reached its third continent with its latest flagship store opening in Dubai.

With the store, Pirelli makes its mark in a key territory that links the Middle East with the rest of the world. To mark the store’s grand opening, a parade of more than 60 supercars belonging to fans and local collectors paraded through the city. The following day, more than 200 cars took to the track at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi for the P Zero Experience: Pirelli’s own brand of track day.

The P Zero World concept has often been summarized as a “boutique for tires.” It’s a shop where customers can find exclusive Pirelli products alongside services dedicated to luxury and sports cars. The P Zero World boutiques are the only places where the entire range of Pirelli tires is available, such as the P Zero Trofeo R – the road-homologated tire with the highest performance levels of the entire range – or the Pirelli Collezione for collectors’ cars, designed to combine classic looks with modern performance, Pirelli says. The store also includes motorbike tires and Velo tires and Pirelli Design accessories. Pirelli’s other P Zero World stores are located in Los Angeles, Munich and Monte Carlo.

Services available to P Zero World Dubai customers include car valeting and courtesy cars. The retail stores represent Pirelli’s strategy, which is focused on premium and prestige products. It is an area of the market that shows constant growth, Pirelli says. The company supplies more than half the world’s prestige cars with original equipment, and it has taken 20% marketshare of the premium market.

The P Zero World shop in Dubai is housed in a 600-meter building split between the showroom and workshop. It has five technicians, four bays, two salespeople and a receptionist. While customers wait for work to be done, they can entertain themselves with a life-size Formula 1 simulator and enjoy an Italian coffee, courtesy of P Zero World, while the technicians look after the car. A ‘Track Expert’ is also at every customer’s disposal, ready to give advice about car set-up and tire management, as well as specific suggestions when it comes to track driving.

“Pirelli’s retail strategy is focused on points of sale activation, in collaboration with partners who are already active on site,” said Gaetano Trezza, Pirelli’s head of trade and operative marketing. “This is certainly the case in Dubai with our distributor Al Hawai, which has worked exclusively with Pirelli for 32 years. Consequently we can rely on a loyal customer base, but above all on the reliability and skill of companies with a passion for our job. P Zero World is the jewel in the crown of this strategy, where clients can discover our brand, exclusive products, and services at the highest level in a unique context. Furthermore, customers get the chance to find out more about our partner brands, which helps us to create an atmosphere that sets P Zero World apart from any other tire facility.”

Trezza said the next P Zero World will open in Melbourne, Australia.