 Pirelli will provide OE tires for the Porsche Cayenne

Pirelli's P Zero, P Zero Corsa, Scorpion Winter 2 and Scorpion Zero all-season tires will be OE for the Porsche Cayenne in some markets.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli will provide specific P Zero, P Zero Corsa and Scorpion Winter 2 tires as original equipment for the Porsche Cayenne. The tires will cover Porche Cayenne’s entire range of wheel sizes from 20- to 22 in. The latest version of the Porsche Cayenne is one of the first vehicles to receive a specific Pirelli Scorpion Winter 2 tire approved for the winter season, covering the entire range of wheel sizes, Pirelli said. Scorpion Zero all-season tires are also available for some markets, in every size, for the Cayenne.

The Pirelli P Zero Corsa has been chosen for sports and track driving. Pirelli said this tire is derived from the P Zero Corsa that helped the Porsche Cayenne GT to set a record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2021. The P Zero Corsa for the new Cayenne – as well as the previous version that contributed to the record – is made with tread compounds derived from motorsport, developed by Pirelli.

Since the launch of the first Porsche Cayenne model in 2002, Pirelli has collaborated with Porsche to create tires suited to each new iteration of the Cayenne, the manufacturer said. This includes developing tires for hybrid variants like the Cayenne S Hybrid, the plug-in Cayenne S E-Hybrid and most recently for the 2021 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid model.

How Winter Tires Exemplify the Cost of Confidence

Remarkable tire professionals focus on why the product they’re selling is worth the investment.

Imagine for a moment that you’re behind the wheel of your car, driving on the highway. Your family is with you. In the passenger’s seat is your husband or wife, mother, or father, and in the back, your young son or daughter, niece or nephew. It’s a beautiful, sunny, crisp November Saturday morning and the temperature gauge on your dash says the outside ambient temperature is 38 degrees. You glance in your rearview mirror and see that beautiful little smile on your daughter’s face – and that’s when it happens.

