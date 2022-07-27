Bridgestone, Pilot Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring & Service Network

Bridgestone Americas and the Pilot Company announced a collaboration on an advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets at select travel center locations. This collaboration leverages Bridgestone Fleet Care mobility solutions and Pilot Company’s network of travel centers to provide more convenient, frequent and actionable fleet tire intelligence. The initial trial phase will begin this summer with a rollout of the tire monitoring technology at 200 Pilot and Flying J locations, the company says.

Each router currently being installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution, IntelliTire, and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers. IntelliTire combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, reducing downtime and improving driver safety, the company says. Fleets using this technology will have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

With this intelligence in hand, fleets can also utilize the Bridgestone service event management application, Reach, to make preventative maintenance, roadside assistance and other vehicle service requests simpler and more efficient by connecting drivers, fleet dispatch, service centers and technicians under one digital platform.

The use of the Bridgestone advanced tire monitoring system at Pilot and Flying J travel centers allows both companies to expand their service offerings and support the growing need for evolving technology solutions that make it easier and faster to maintain vehicles. This program adds to Pilot Company’s bundle of fleet solutions, which provides trucking companies with full-service financial, maintenance and fuel packages, the company says.