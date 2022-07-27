Connect with us
Pilot-Company-Bridgestone--Fleet-Tire-Monitoring-Service-Network

News

Bridgestone, Pilot Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring & Service Network

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone Americas and the Pilot Company announced a collaboration on an advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets at select travel center locations. This collaboration leverages Bridgestone Fleet Care mobility solutions and Pilot Company’s network of travel centers to provide more convenient, frequent and actionable fleet tire intelligence. The initial trial phase will begin this summer with a rollout of the tire monitoring technology at 200 Pilot and Flying J locations, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Each router currently being installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution, IntelliTire, and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers. IntelliTire combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, reducing downtime and improving driver safety, the company says. Fleets using this technology will have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

Advertisement

With this intelligence in hand, fleets can also utilize the Bridgestone service event management application, Reach, to make preventative maintenance, roadside assistance and other vehicle service requests simpler and more efficient by connecting drivers, fleet dispatch, service centers and technicians under one digital platform.

The use of the Bridgestone advanced tire monitoring system at Pilot and Flying J travel centers allows both companies to expand their service offerings and support the growing need for evolving technology solutions that make it easier and faster to maintain vehicles. This program adds to Pilot Company’s bundle of fleet solutions, which provides trucking companies with full-service financial, maintenance and fuel packages, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

People: Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

People: Discount Tire New Hire to Help Grow Fleet Services

People: Michelin Appoints New Motorsports Director For North America

News: Bendix Recognized by U.S Department of Energy

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone, Pilot Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring & Service Network

on

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

on

BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada

on

Goodyear Developing Tires for Lockheed Martin Lunar Vehicle
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Service: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1
Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke

Executive Interviews

Pirelli Talks EV Tires for the Aftermarket, Investing in North America
TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull- TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Executive Interviews

Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
Connect
Tire Review Magazine