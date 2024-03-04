Register now for OTAA’s member appreciation night

The OTAA is inviting members to a night of hockey to watch the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. for its member appreciation night. The OTAA said it hopes the event will encourage camaraderie among fellow OTAA members. Registration is open now.

Tickets will be provided prior to the game and can be picked up at the southwest entrance located McConnell & Nationwide Blvd. OTAA staff will have a table near the elevator which provides access to the Scott’s Turf Terrace and tickets will be under the last name of the individual who registered and purchased them.