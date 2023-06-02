OTAA Announces Free Training for Members

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) announced the continuation of its training partnership with Garage Gurus. This summer, OTAA said its members will have the opportunity to participate in complimentary training sessions taking place in Akron on June 28-30 at the Tire Review Headquarters and Columbus on Aug 8-10 at the Boyd’s Tire location in Hillard. The three days of training will include sessions focused on engine performance diagnostics, diagnosing modern chassis systems and hands-on electrical diagnostics.

“At the OTAA, we fully recognize that our members continue to face challenges related to workforce needs because we see it in our own businesses every day,” said Jeff Wallick, OTAA president and head of training at K&M Tire. “Last year we offered several training opportunities for members, and we received a great response, especially from those who participated in the training conducted by Garage Gurus. We are excited to be able to continue to offer this complimentary benefit to our members and their employees. It is a privilege to be able to lend some time and resources toward getting technicians upskilled and better prepared to succeed in our industry.”

“The training we are offering is industry-leading,” said Jon Boyd, OTAA vice president and tire business manager at Boyd’s Tire. “Vehicles are growing ever more complex. Technicians need to regularly sharpen their skills so they can efficiently and effectively maintain and repair the vehicles of today and the future. The training we are providing our members with Garage Gurus gives their technicians the opportunity to do just that.”