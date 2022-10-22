fbpx
News

Omni United Continues Breast Cancer Research Foundation Support

Through its flagship brand Radar Tires, Omni United announced it will continue supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Omni United says it has been supporting BCRF since 2011 and has donated $1.4 million to BCRF over the years. The announcement comes as October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Omni United, the decision to support the BCRF comes from a desire to bring a primarily female-related cause to the male-dominated tire industry. Over the 11 years of support, Omni United says it has also taken up many initiatives to help create awareness of this cause and bring BCRF’s mission to its community. Some of these include engaging with the dealers at a local level to create awareness and raise funds for this cause, providing in-store displays and awareness material to the customers and more. In 2022, Radar Tires says it will support over 1,000 hours of research.

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

TPMS: Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

