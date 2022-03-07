Radar Tires has launched its next-generation all-terrain range. This new range features a rattlesnake-inspired dual-sidewall design that allows drivers to customize the look of their vehicle, according to the company. The aggressive new Renegade A/T Pro is specifically designed for SUV and light truck drivers to take on the toughest challenges off-road while giving a quiet and comfortable ride on-road.

Click Here to Read More

Radar Tire says the tire offers a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty and a road hazard warranty for all sizes and a UTQG rating of 540 AA – 540 AB.

According to Radar, the all-terrain range will be initially available for order in 17 sizes covering various fitments ranging from 17- to 22-in. rim diameters and up to an F-load range. An additional 21 sizes are slated for release in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. Some of the key fitments include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and Dodge RAM 1500.