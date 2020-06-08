NUCAP Releases Products to Help Healthcare Workers

Click Here to Read More

In the past three months, NUCAP has created and manufactured two new products that have helped both healthcare facilities and workers carry out their duties for the populations they serve. The first product, called the Grip Timber Cross Laminate Block (GTCLB), helped hospitals and other healthcare facilities build temporary structures to house patients recovering from COVID-19. The second product, pre-cut kinesiology tape called mini i-Strip face protection strips, gave healthcare workers a solution to the irritation, scars and sores that marred their face from wearing an enhanced facemask system.

“We are a proud Canadian and American manufacturer, and our main focus is to provide the end consumer with products that are built of the highest quality and will last,” said Montu Khokhar CEO of NUCAP. “Attachment technology and protection are the core focuses in all that we do; whether it’s NRS Galvanized brake pads, where we have the most secure attachment of friction material to galvanized steel for protecting your families on the road, or SpiderTech kinesiology tape, a breathable technology that transforms into your very own protective second skin, or GripMetal, the future attachment technology that can take any and all waste materials and attach them to together to build protective structures.”