North Carolina Technician Training, Certification Partnership Moving Forward

The North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA), the Tire Industry Association (TIA), and the North Carolina Community Colleges are partnering to offer TIA’s Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) training and certification program at multiple community colleges across the state.

Staff instructors from each participating institution will be attending a TIA Certified ATS Instructor class Aug. 6-9 at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. Upon successful completion of the program, the staff instructors will return to their respective colleges with the credentials to train and certify technicians across North Carolina.

NCTDA President Frankie Pugh announced this partnership at NCTDA’s annual expo and trade show in March of 2019. “This has been a collaborative effort in the making for two years now,” Pugh said. “The NCTDA board of directors has made this training and certification partnership a top priority and we are excited to provide our members with the best technician education in the industry. The NCTDA is also changing the structure of our scholarship funding to assist our members by way of sponsoring trainees for these classes.”

“We don’t have the resources to schedule Certified ATS Technician classes, so the partnership with NCTDA is the perfect solution for small dealers looking for technician training and certification,” said Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for TIA. “After the class is completed, there will be a nice geographical spread of community colleges with TIA Certified ATS Instructors who can train and certify technicians across North Carolina. We are hopeful this will serve as a model for other state, regional and provincial tire dealer associations.”

This training opportunity will be open to all companies in North Carolina who service passenger and light truck tires. School locations, tuition, scheduling and dates will be announced in the coming months and interested companies should monitor the association’s website, www.nctda.com, or contact the NCTDA office at 877-784-0111.