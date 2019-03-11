News/NCTDA
March 11, 2019

NCTDA, TIA Introduce ATS Certification to State Community Colleges

Patti Hoying

Patti Hoying,Editor

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association, shares details of the new training initiative within North Carolina to the audience as Frankie Pugh looks on.

In a strategic initiative to address the lack of qualified technicians entering the tire industry, North Carolina Tire Dealer Association leadership has partnered with the Tire Industry Association to bring ATS 300-level TIA certification training to community colleges within the state. The goal is to offer better access to training, while helping defray the costs normally associated with technician certification. North Carolina will pilot the program with hopes to roll out similar offerings nationally.

In his remarks at the 2019 Award Night dinner, NCTDA President Frankie Pugh of Pugh’s Tire said they will be recruiting instructors, trainers and working on scheduling matters with details to come. NCTDA Foundation Scholarship dollars will also be redirected into industry training and education for those working within or coming into the industry.

