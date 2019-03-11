NCTDA, TIA Introduce ATS Certification to State Community Colleges
In a strategic initiative to address the lack of qualified technicians entering the tire industry, North Carolina Tire Dealer Association leadership has partnered with the Tire Industry Association to bring ATS 300-level TIA certification training to community colleges within the state. The goal is to offer better access to training, while helping defray the costs normally associated with technician certification. North Carolina will pilot the program with hopes to roll out similar offerings nationally.
In his remarks at the 2019 Award Night dinner, NCTDA President Frankie Pugh of Pugh’s Tire said they will be recruiting instructors, trainers and working on scheduling matters with details to come. NCTDA Foundation Scholarship dollars will also be redirected into industry training and education for those working within or coming into the industry.
Article to be updated.