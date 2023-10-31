 Nokian Tyres Partners with Finnish Ski Association

Nokian tires partners with Finnish Ski Association, backing national teams and events in Finland through 2025.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres has entered into a partnership with the Finnish Ski Association. Nokian said this partnership includes it becoming the main partner of the Cross-Country Ski Team Finland as well as the junior Cross-Country Ski Team Finland for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons. The company will also be the official partner of the Ruka Nordic and Lahti Ski Games World Cup events in Finland.

With the partnership, Nokian Tyres said it wants to support the top athletes representing Finland as well as the young future talents. The partnership will be visible on the Cross-Country Ski Team’s skiing outfits as well as on the team’s maintenance truck and in the Ruka Nordic and Lahti Ski Games World Cup events in Finland.

”This partnership with Cross-Country Ski Team Finland is a good match to our northern heritage and to our strategy focusing on creating premium winter tires,” said Päivi Antola, senior vice president of communications, IR and brand from Nokian Tyres. “In addition, the countries hosting the World Cup events belong to our most important market areas. The partnership is also a great way to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the winter tire next year.”

