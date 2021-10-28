Connect with us

Nexen Tire America Relocates U.S. Headquarters to Ohio

The $5.2 million facility opened in 2019 and is one of three technical centers Nexen Tire operates worldwide, the company said.

Danielle Hess

on

Nexen Tire America announced the relocation of its U.S.-based headquarters to Richfield, Ohio, joining its North American technical center located at 4014 Wheatley Road. The $5.2 million 35,540-square-foot facility opened in 2019 and is one of three technical centers Nexen Tire operates worldwide, the company said.

The move comes shortly after Nexen Tire identified several key benefits for its customers in the U.S. After considering all points, relocating its headquarters to a central location ensures top priorities for its customers continue to be met, the company said. The new location also allows Nexen Tire to continue strategizing ways to increase the frequency of traveling to customers, enhance operating efficiency and continue providing on-going training and support to its network of dealers nationwide, Nexen said.

Nexen Tire will continue to utilize its three U.S. distribution facilities located in California, Georgia and Ohio, the company said.

