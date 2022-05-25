Connect with us
Nexen Manchester City Cup Returns To San Diego

Nexen Tire America, Inc announced it will once again serve as the title sponsor and official presenting partner of the 2022 Manchester City Cup Presented by Nexen Tire which takes place this Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-30 at the Surf Cup Sports Complex in Del Mar, California and the SoCal Sports Complex in nearby Oceanside. Like previous years, the Nexen Manchester City Cup features both boys’ and girls’ teams competing across all age groups, from under 8 to under 19.

The Nexen Manchester City Cup is hosted by Manchester City Football Club and Surf Cup Sports, a youth-soccer events-management program in the United States, the company says.

This year, Nexen Tire is inviting soccer fans to experience a new crossover sport called TeqBall, which uses a curved table and mixes both football and table tennis. Fans will who visit the Nexen activation zone get the chance to try their skills on the TeqBall table with help from professional TeqBall athletes at each location over the weekend.

