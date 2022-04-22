NASCAR Rolls with ‘Goodyear 400’ for Throwback Weekend

Goodyear , the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” is renewing its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR ’s official throwback weekend Cup Series race for 2022.

Hosted on May 8 at Darlington Raceway – one of the Cup Series’ oldest active tracks – Goodyear says the Goodyear 400 celebrates the history of stock car racing and signifies another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation with NASCAR.

Amid a race weekend known for drivers’ nostalgic paint schemes honoring former drivers and memorable stock cars, Goodyear says it will sport a vintage sidewall design on its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-1992 Cup Series race seasons. The throwback tires mimic the spray-painted logo designs of the past, paying tribute to the first time Goodyear featured “Eagle” on its race tires’ sidewalls in NASCAR. The tire design will be used at all three national series races during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.