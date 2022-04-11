Goodyear Ventures Expands Portfolio with Nova Labs Investment

Goodyear Tire says that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures , has added Nova Labs, to its investment portfolio.

Goodyear says Nova Labs is the pioneer of decentralized wireless communications and the founder of the core technologies powering the Helium network. The Helium network provides public, long-range wireless coverage for a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as smart bikes and scooters, home delivery systems and more.

Goodyear Ventures recently participated in Nova Lab’s series D financing round. With connected mobility playing a key role in the future of transportation, this investment allows Goodyear to collaborate on efficient and accessible connectivity solutions, the company says.