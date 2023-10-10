 Milwaukee Tool Unveils M12 Auto Technician Borescope

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Milwaukee Tool Unveils M12 Auto Technician Borescope

The borescope offers 5mm access, front and side HD cameras, and a 4.3-in. display.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Milwaukee-Tool-Borescope

Milwaukee Tool introduced the M12 Auto Technician Borescope with 5mm access and high-definition camera technology. The company said the borescope provides clear diagnosis in tight engine spaces. The front and side HD cameras with 4.3-in. display offer enhanced visibility of hairline cracks and other hard-to-see issues, Milwaukee said. A four-level zoom further improves inspecting specific areas of interest and the 5mm diameter camera head accesses confined areas like glow plug holes and fuel injector ports.

Related Articles

Designed for automotive applications, the company said its three-foot flexible cable balances maneuverability and sturdiness when navigating complex engine bays.

Integrated features include a 270-degree rotating display, “Heat Sense” temperature alert, field-replaceable camera cable, and 32GB SD card for sharing photos/videos. The M12 Auto Technician Borescope is part of Milwaukee’s M12 Cordless System focused on durability and access. It joins over 150 M12 products available.

You May Also Like

Pirelli-Rebelle-Jeep
SEMA BendPak booths
Kumho-Tire-fuel-program
Yokohama-Geolandar-X-MT
News

Falken Announces Price Increase on PLT Tires

Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries for Falken passenger, light truck and medium truck tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the US and Canada on select Falken passenger and light truck products up to 6%. The price change will be effective Nov. 1, 2023. Falken Brand Medium Truck changes will have inline adjustments at the item and pattern levels.

Products with the Minimum Advertised Pricing program will be updated to reflect changes.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Advan Tire-Equipped BMW Wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

The BMW M4 GT3 took first place in Round 8 of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series.

By Christian Hinton
Advan-Racing-Yokohama
TIA, MOHR to Offer Multi-Unit Retail Leadership Training

The October virtual program focuses on skills for multi-location managers facing new complexities.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
RNR Tire Express Opens First West Virginia Location

West Virginia shop AutoMed will transition its five-location store to be part of the RNR Tire Express family.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-FanelliBros
Michelin Completes Acquisition of Flex Composite Group

Michelin finalizes purchase of engineered fabrics company Flex Composite Group to expand composites business.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Hamaton Showcases New Cloud-Pro TPMS at SEMA

Hamaton is unveiling a Cloud-Pro TPMS alongside a full product range at SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Launches Fleet Management Software on AWS Marketplace

Bridgestone’s Azuga Fleet Management Software on AWS offers streamlined billing and safety options for fleet customers.

By Christian Hinton
Fleet management software
Discount Tire & Auto Founder Larry Nicholls Dies

Larry’s journey in the tire industry began in 1962 when he joined the US Rubber Company in their retail store division.

By Christian Hinton
Larry-Nicholls-Photo
Susanna Tusa to Lead Nokian’s Tire Factory Project in Romania

The Romania factory will become part of the global Nokian Tyres manufacturing network together with the factories in the US and Finland.

By Christian Hinton
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian