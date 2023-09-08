 Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools

Milwaukee Tool introduced its next generation of M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrenches. The M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrench with friction ring, which the company says is powered by “M18 Fuel technology,” offers professionals to torque up to 1,500 ft-lbs with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery and up to 1,600 ft-lbs with Milwaukee’s new M18 RedLithium Forge XC6.0 battery, the company said.

Milwaukee Tool offers another model, the M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrench with pin detent, providing up to 900 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,100 ft-lbs of torque when paired with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery pack. The company said this cordless impact wrench is designed to excel in tight spaces and is the shortest in its class.

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line.

