Michelin Ranked Eighth Among ‘World’s Most Reputable Companies’

Michelin has been ranked eighth by Forbes magazine among the world’s most reputable companies in 2019.

In the annual list published by Forbes, the “World’s Most Reputable Companies” are ranked based on an independent survey, which was completed during January and February 2019, and included more than 230,000 individuals in 15 countries. Companies considered for the ranking typically have revenue in excess of $50 billion, a presence in all surveyed countries and brand familiarity with at least 40% of the general population.

“We understand that when people place their trust in our brand, they not only value the excellence of our products and services, they also believe in Michelin’s commitment to our communities and to the global society at large,” said Adeline Challon-Kemoun, executive vice president of brands, sustainable development, communication and public affairs at Michelin. “Throughout our company, our employees believe that mobility is essential for human development, and we innovate passionately to make it safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly.”

