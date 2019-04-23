News/Michelin
Michelin, Continental Named to Forbes Best Large Employer List

Forbes best employers for women michelin.continental

Michelin and Continental have been ranked by Forbes as some of the best employers in the U.S. in 2019.

Named to the No. 1 spot last year, Michelin has been ranked No. 10 this year by the magazine and Continental is listed at No. 67 on Forbes’ list.

“Michelin is honored by this recognition that highlights our commitment to providing a purpose-driven career for our workforce,” David Stafford, chief human resources officer for Michelin North America said. “Employees are given tools and support from leadership to take ownership of their own careers with greater access to internal job postings, feedback and training opportunities.”

In the annual listing from Forbes magazine, “America’s Best Large Employers” are ranked based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Employees are given the opportunity to openly share anonymous feedback on a series of topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Click here to view the full report featured online.

